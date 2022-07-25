Tesla is poised to open its US Supercharger network to other EVs, with the automaker attempting to get public funding under the promise it will do so. The Biden administration has several billion dollars up for grabs to help accelerate charging infrastructure growth and Tesla wants in on that funding.

For the past few years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has frequently spoken about the possibility of opening up the automaker's charging network to other electric cars. And recently Tesla has started to do so in Europe. In the UK non-Tesla owners can pay £10.99 ($13.26) per month to get access to lower kWh pricing at Tesla Superchargers. Whether or not that "lower kWh pricing" is the same amount Tesla owners have to pay is currently unclear.

In Europe, it was very simple for Tesla to open up its network as its Superchargers all have CCS connectors. Hence the only thing that needed to be updated was software compatibility. However, in North America Tesla uses its own proprietary connectors. Therefore the only way non-Tesla EVs can currently use a Supercharger is through a CHAdeMO or CCS adapter.

Back in May, Musk suggested that Tesla will have adapters at its US chargers for other electric cars when the network opens up. But when will it open up? By the end of the year, most likely. The following is an excerpt from a White House announcement:

"Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers."

So, it looks like Tesla will be getting its hands on some juicy government grants in exchange for expanding its network and opening it up to electric cars from rival brands. Tesla owners, how do you feel about this? The Supercharger network was undoubtedly an excellent USP for Tesla. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.