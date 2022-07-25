What sets Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology apart from similar safety features found on rivals' models? Since we don't drive a Tesla with FSD, and the technology's performance appears to be inconsistent and highly subjective, this is a tough question to answer. However, we are quite impressed with how it handles weird lane lines that were improperly painted.

A recent video on Reddit shows Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology versus "bad lane lines." It's pretty straightforward, though it's not referring to lane lines that are faded or difficult to see. Rather, the road surface honestly looks brand-new and the lines appear to be freshly painted. Perhaps roads just look much nicer and fresher in California than they do in Michigan?

As you can see from the brief video, the road in Hollister, California, has some obviously crooked lines, and while the weird paint job was intentional, it was also performed incorrectly. According to Teslarati, people were commenting on Reddit about the weird lane paint, so a Tesla owner with FSD Beta took to the road to see if the technology could navigate itself through the lane lines successfully.

We embedded a YouTube version of the same video above, and the original Reddit video below:

Based on a report from KKTV that was shared by Teslarati, in an attempt to add bike lanes, a contractor painted the lines wrong. The goal was to add curved lines around obstacles to help slow traffic. However, the painter moved forward with more of an angular "zig-zag" plan, and now the road will need to be repainted all over again.

While the road is clearly incorrect and should be fixed, Tesla's FSD Beta used its vision-only technology to "see" the road, and safely navigate it. The premise is that if a person can see the road ahead and plan accordingly, then a vehicle using a camera-based vision system paired with AI should potentially be able to do the same.

Watch the video and make your own decision about whether you think Tesla's technology is a success in this specific case. Due to the multitude of edge cases, will the system ever be able to pilot a car without the need for any human intervention?