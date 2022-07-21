Porsche reports that its global car sales decreased during the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 5% year-over-year to 77,434. During the first half of the year, the company sold 145,860 cars (down 5%).

Porsche notes that external factors and uncertainties, including the COVID pandemic in China and other markets, as well as ongoing supply-chain- and logistics-related challenges, affected the results.

Unfortunately, sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan GTS family also have been impacted, mainly by "production limitations due to supply-chain bottlenecks."

According to the report, the company sold some 9,407 Taycans in Q2 (down 12% year-over-year), which is about 12% of the brand's total volume.

During the first half of the year, Porsche Taycan sales amounted to 18,877 (down 5% year-over-year) at 12.9% of the total volume.

The Porsche Taycan is also no longer the third most popular Porsche model, as the 911 noted a slightly higher volume. Hopefully, things will reverse later this year.

Porsche sales by mode - H2 2022:

Cayenne: 41,947

Macan: 38,039

911: 21,616

Taycan (all versions): 18,877 (down 5%)

including 4,449 in the US (down 25%) Panamera: 15,604

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 9,777

Total: 145,860 (down 5%)

Porsche Taycan sales in Q2 2022

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 80,000 Porsche Taycan globally (including over 40,000 during the last 12 months).

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, the company more than doubled electric car sales to 41,296 (up 106% year-over-year), which was also 13.7% of the total volume.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

Detlev von Platen, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said:

“We expect the second half-year to be dynamic. As in previous years, we are optimistic about the future and determined to go full steam ahead with the remaining months of the year."

Porsche sales by market:



The next big thing for Porsche will be the all-electric Macan, announced a few years ago and built on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche.