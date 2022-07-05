During the second quarter of 2022, Porsche delivered 19,487 cars in the US, which is 2.8% more than a year ago "despite ongoing supply issues in the wider economy." Nonetheless, deliveries in the first half of the year are lower than in 2021 (the strongest year in the company's history), at 32,529 (down 10.5%).

The all-electric Porsche Taycan family noted 2,524 units in Q2, which is the second-best quarterly result, although 25% lower than a year ago when the company set the record of 3,359. Unfortunately, it means that the Taycan is behind the Porsche 911.

Overall, Taycan was responsible for almost 13% of the total Porsche volume.

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q2 2022

So far this year, Porsche delivered 4,449 Taycans in the US, while cumulatively it's already 18,412.

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, which would further increase the xEV share.

Detailed results:

Porsche's BEV lineup currently consists of more than 10 Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo versions: