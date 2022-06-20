According to a recent report published by CnEVPost, Porsche is really 6,172 Taycan EVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years that were imported into China. This recall comes about a month after the Taycan's last recall.

The cars with potential issues were produced from January 7, 2020, through March 29, 2021. China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced that Porsche will officially begin the recall process on July 30, 2022.

The latest Porsche Taycan recall applies to issues with the seat wiring harness for the front driver and passenger seats. Essentially, while adjusting the seats, the sheath for the harness can get caught in the drive shaft of the seat adjuster. If the wire harness gets caught, it could not only become damaged, but there's also a chance that the seats' Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) could then fail to work properly.

If the seat becomes inoperable or the SRS stops working, this poses a safety risk. Failure of the restraint system could increase the likelihood of an injury in the event of a crash.

Porsche plans to inspect the seat wire harnesses free of charge on all recalled vehicles at its dealers. In the event that a harness is damaged or disconnected, Porsche will repair or replace it and ensure that it's wrapped in such a way that it can't be damaged in the future.

CnEVPost notes that Porsche just recalled the Taycan in China in May 2022. The previous recall applies to over 6,000 imported EVs due to the potential for improperly routed rear seat belts, which could cause problems with child seat fitment in the Taycan. Porsche also recalled around 6,000 Taycans about a year ago for powertrain concerns related to a communication issue with electronic control software.

Like many electric vehicles, the Taycan is popular in China. However, its high price has hindered sales. According to Porsche's site In China, the Taycan starts at RMB 898,000 ($134,000).