Porsche is recalling 11,827 Taycan EVs sold in the United States for the 2020 and 2021 model years. That’s pretty much every Taycan in the US, although the recall is not as serious as it may sound.

On NHTSA’s website, the October 13 recall is listed for “incorrect activation of hazard lights,” more specifically an activation of hazard lights in non-emergency situations. According to the description provided by the automaker, this could confuse other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Basically, the pre-collision automatic hazard lights may activate when they shouldn’t, which means Porsche Taycan vehicles (including Cross Turismo) built from October 21, 2019, through September 17, 2021, fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108 (FMVSS 108), “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

Porsche’s description on the NHTSA website does not get into technical details, but this seems to be a calibration issue rather than a defect. After all, the description indicates that the system works, albeit overzealously according to US safety regulations.

“At the end of August, Porsche gained knowledge that the subject vehicles are programmed with pre-collision automatic hazard warning lamp activation logic that may exceed the automatic activation functionality permitted by FMVSS No. 108. This feature is permitted in other markets. Subsequently, Porsche carefully analyzed whether this feature (which Porsche believes provides a net safety benefit) was in conflict with FMVSS No. 108. This included the analysis of interpretation letters addressing permissible automatic activation of hazard warning lamps. In parallel, Porsche investigated affected software versions, part numbers and vehicle populations. On Oct. 6, 2021, Porsche determined that the subject vehicles do not comply with the definition of FMVSS No. 108 in the context of an automatic activation of warning hazard lights.” Porsche safety recall report

As a remedy for the recall, which has NHTSA campaign number 21V794000 and manufacturer number AMC1, dealers will reprogram the hazard lights to remove the function. The fix will be done free of charge, as all of the affected vehicles are still covered under Porsche New Car Limited Warranty.

Porsche Cars North America will mail notification letters to Taycan owners starting December 13, 2021. Customers may also contact Porsche's customer service at 1-800-767-7243 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.