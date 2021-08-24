The Taycan has proven to be a bit of a hit for Porsche, with US sales in the first quarter of 2021 surpassing the same period of 2020 (5,367 versus 4,414 vehicles). The manufacturer is now making it (and the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon) even more attractive for the 2022 model year by adding tech, enhancing its connectivity features and allowing customers to pick far bolder exterior colors than they could before.

Porsche hasn’t made any cosmetic or major changes to the vehicle - this is not a facelift - but we’re sure you will be able to spot the 2022 Taycan if it’s painted Rubystar like the vehicle in the gallery. Another new color now available for the Taycan is Acid Green, but it was not showcased in any of the photos - these two colors are part of the Paint to Sample option which adds 65 additional colors to the 17 already in the standard palette.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Taycan

6 Photos

For the 2022 model year, the Taycan can now be equipped with optional Remote Park Assist, that does exactly what it says: it allows the user to control the vehicle’s movement via smartphone app and park it remotely without having to be in the driver’s seat. Just like similar solutions from other automakers, Porsche has designed the accompanying app to have you keep a button pressed in order for the parking maneuver to be performed - if you lift off, the vehicle immediately stops.

Android Auto is now wireless and directly integrated into the Porsche Communications Management infotainment system, which on the Taycan is in its sixth generation and its layout has been slightly tweaked for the 2022 model year. It also now seamlessly integrates Apple Music and Apple Podcasts and the voice assistant feature has been improved to better understand instructions in everyday language.