This week, we have news on Canoo and Walmart, Lucid's upcoming SUV, Ford's Mustang Mach-E, and Americans' thoughts on EVs. Our Top EV News for the week of Jul 14, 2022

Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Walmart Goes Canoo Shopping

Walmart has signed an agreement to purchase at least 4,500 electric delivery vehicles from Canoo and possibly up to 10,000 vehicles. Using Canoo vans for last-minute deliveries, Walmart’s zero emissions by 2040 goal looks much clearer in the near future. The Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) has 120 cubic feet of cargo space and is modular to allow for flexibility. With the announcement, Canoo’s shares shot up 50%. Expect to see the vehicles on the road by 2023.

Gravity Update

Lucid has plans for a bright future ahead of it - the company is launching the GT Performance Edition Lucid Air after introducing the Dream and GT Edition. These gorgeous editions are impressive, and Lucid is giving us even more options with an SUV dubbed the Gravity. We have about two years to wait for the car though as Lucid still has a focus on the Air. Lucid’s Chief Engineer, Eric Bach, told reporters that the Gravity, an expected high-volume SUV, will compete with Tesla’s Model Y.

Ford

This isn’t a surprise, but Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is a fan favorite among critics. The EV replaced the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Report’s Top Pick in February 2022 and won the Utility of the Year at the 2021 North American Car and Truck of the Year awards.

The Mach-E still has some catching up to do with Tesla, but it is trending in the right direction. In 2021, 27,140 Mach-E’s were sold in the US compared to 172,700 Model Y’s sold. Ford is on track to sell more Mach-E’s this year compared to last. Competition is good, and we hope to see more innovation from both companies and maybe some lower prices. We can dream, right?

36%

In a poll conducted by Consumer Reports, 36% of Americans said they would consider buying an electric vehicle out of a pool of 8,027 respondents. This is the highest recorded positive response rate out of all CR's EV polls. 14% of the respondents said they would definitely purchase an electric car when they’re ready for a new ride. I’m sure the pain at the pump is certainly making people reconsider. I just need the Rivian R1S to come to market (news on that in our weekly newsletter)

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now! We also have an EV merch store for the ultimate EV enthusiast. While everyone is raising prices, we just reduced prices. Check it out.