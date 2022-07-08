Mazda car sales in the US decreased in June by 53.6% year-over-year to 15,130 units. The weak results in the past two months significantly affected also the year-to-date result, which is down 24.5% year-over-year at 142,803.

Mazda's only all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, noted just 23 sales in June and 316 so far this year, which makes us wonder whether there is any sense to develop a new model? Low volume prevents offsetting development costs.

With the highest result in March (101 units) and cumulatively roughly 500 (in California, where the Mazda MX-30 is available), there is nothing to brag about.

The MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175 DST), after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit, means that the effective cost might be $27,145 - that's comparable to the new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, which however has almost a two times bigger battery for more than twice as much range. Surely, the Bolts are not as premium as Mazda, but it's an example of a difficult competitive position.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and the US):

  • Range:
    up to 100 miles (161 km) EPA
    up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
  • energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
  • 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
  • top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
  • front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
  • AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) peak (80.9 kW continuous) and 271 Nm
  • AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) 20-80% in about 36 minutes (up to 50 kW)
  • Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
    Wheelbase 2,655mm
  • curb weight of 1,720–1,750 kg out of total 2,119 kg permissible

