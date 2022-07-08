Mazda car sales in the US decreased in June by 53.6% year-over-year to 15,130 units. The weak results in the past two months significantly affected also the year-to-date result, which is down 24.5% year-over-year at 142,803.

Mazda's only all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, noted just 23 sales in June and 316 so far this year, which makes us wonder whether there is any sense to develop a new model? Low volume prevents offsetting development costs.

With the highest result in March (101 units) and cumulatively roughly 500 (in California, where the Mazda MX-30 is available), there is nothing to brag about.

The MSRP of $33,470 (+$1,175 DST), after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit, means that the effective cost might be $27,145 - that's comparable to the new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, which however has almost a two times bigger battery for more than twice as much range. Surely, the Bolts are not as premium as Mazda, but it's an example of a difficult competitive position.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi

(161 km) 87 mph

(140 km/h)

