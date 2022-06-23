Cadillac has opened preorders for the 2024 Lyriq electric SUV on June 22 after the Debut Edition of the 2023 model sold out and rear-wheel-drive versions aren't going on sale until this fall.

Customers can place a preorder for 2024 Lyriq RWD and AWD models with a refundable $100 deposit, with orders expected to open later this year. Deliveries of both configurations will begin in spring 2023, according to Cadillac's US customer website.

That said, people who are on the waitlist for the 2023 Lyriq might still have the chance to order one based on availability; if not, they will have the first opportunity to preorder the 2024 model.

While the non-Debut Edition 2023 Lyriq starts at $62,990, including shipping, the 2024 model is expected to be more expensive, reflecting increasing costs for commodities, logistics and technology, Automotive News reports citing Cadillac officials.

Still, Cadillac's website lists the estimated starting price for the 2024 Lyriq RWD at around $60,000 and the 2024 Lyriq AWD at around $64,000 (excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment).

"The 2024 Lyriq will be a different vehicle, with some prices higher and some prices lower." Kristin Lewis, marketing manager for the Lyriq

That's because GM has pulled forward the Lyriq introduction by a year in order to gain a foothold in the EV market. As a result of the accelerated production schedule, some features such as a head-up display will be available in future model years.

GM's luxury brand would not say how many orders it has received for the Lyriq, though the company does note there are about 250,000 people who have expressed interest. Of those, 21,000 are so-called hot leads, or consumers eager to order and take delivery.

The first 2023 Cadillac Lyriq deliveries are expected to begin next week, Automotive News has learned at the Lyriq press drive event. In addition to retail deliveries, Kristin Lewis, marketing manager for the Lyriq, said Cadillac hopes to ship its 642 US dealers a Lyriq for display and customer test drive purposes by the end of 2022.

GM started building the Lyriq in March at its Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, and produced an estimated 120 vehicles through May, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center. Cadillac officials said production of the 2023 Lyriq is scheduled to continue through early 2023, with 2024 model year output to start in spring 2023.