Cadillac and the EVgo network announced today that the 20123 Cadillac Lyriq will come with two years of unlimited complimentary charging on the EVgo network. However, owners have the option to forgo the free charging and instead have Cadillac pick up the installation cost of having home charging equipment installed.

It's no surprise that Cadillac selected EVgo instead of Electrify America to provide charging for the Lyriq since General Motors partnered with EVgo to install high-speed DC fast charge infrastructure back in 2020.

Electrify America currently has the most partnerships to provide free charging plans to new EV buyers. The company has no less than twelve programs currently in place with Audi, BMW, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid Motors, Kia, Mercedes, Polestar, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Lyriq customers can also choose to have Cadillac pick up the expense to install their home charging equipment if they prefer that over the EVgo charging plan. That might be a better choice for those that don't expect to use public charging often or live in an area that isn't served well by the EVgo network.

“An exciting new car like the LYRIQ merits an exciting new charging offer like this one made possible by Cadillac working together with EVgo,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Cadillac is demonstrating how to be ahead of the curve by treating charging as a cornerstone of the EV buying experience from the onset. We’re thrilled to serve as a go-to charging destination for LYRIQ drivers and continue delivering reliable, world-class experiences that automakers need to make available to their customers.”

The Lyriq has dual 40-amp onboard chargers and can accept up to 19.2 kW from a level 2 charging station. If Lyriq customers want to charge at the full 80-amp rate at home, the installation could become expensive, as they may need a service upgrade in order to install the dedicated 100-amp circuit necessary for an 80-amp charging station.

We don't have all of the details on the free charger installation offer just yet, but we imagine the offer only covers the expense of a "standard installation", with the owner paying the balance.

We also assume Cadillac will use Qmerit for home installation services since GM's other brand, Chevrolet, uses them for its EV charging station installation offer. That offer comes with the purchase or lease of a 2022 Bolt EV or Bolt EUV and covers the cost of a standard charging station installation or the installation of a NEMA 14-50 outlet.