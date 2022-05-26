According to the latest reports from Germany, Tesla proceeds forward to secure more land for the potential expansion of the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin.

In early May it was reported (unofficially) that Tesla is interested in an additional plot (100 hectare) adjacent to the already massive 300-hectare property.

Yesterday, RBB24 revealed that Grünheide's Mayor Arne Christiani confirmed that Tesla has officially filed the application to acquire the land and expand its site.

It does not automatically mean that Tesla will purchase the plot, but it's expected that now the local government will review the plans and decide. We guess that there is a high probability that Tesla will receive a green light for the expansion.

Tesla Model Y production ramps-up

Meanwhile, the production of the Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y has gradually increased since the production officially started on March 22.

Initially, the Model Y in Germany was produced in a single shift, using 2170-type cylindrical battery cells imported from China (LG Energy Solution). Drive Tesla reports that, according to an unofficial source, on May 23 Tesla added the second shift.

We don't know how many cars are produced per day, but hopefully, it's already in the five-digit range per month, as Europe suffers from constrained EV supply (especially after the temporarily halted production in China).

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: