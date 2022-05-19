Tesla kicked off deliveries for the refreshed Model X in late October, 2021 and it has been delivering vehicles to customers since, but it is not building them quickly enough. Since the opening of the order books, some customers have reported that their estimated delivery window has changed at least eight times.

According to Teslarati, this has affected customers who ordered their refreshed Model X throughout 2021. Today, some order holders saw the window change again, this time from July 2022 to December 2022 - April 2023, making it a two-year wait for some.

There may be a problem with the production ramp-up for both the Model X and Model S, since if you order the latter today, the estimated delivery span is November 2022 - February 2023. If you want to take delivery sooner, though, you can order the Plaid version of either - the Model S would come in June - August 2022 and the Model X in August - October 2022.

Tesla says the reason for the delayed deliveries is mostly supplier-related. Implementing the production changes needed to build the updated models also took longer than expected and was more difficult than initially predicted. This also partly explains why the revised Model X was introduced and put into production a few months later than the Model S.

In 2021, the manufacturer delivered over 900,000 Model 3s and Model Ys, with the Model S and Model X only amounting to a combined just under 25,000 units. It’s also worth noting that Tesla chose to give both of its larger models (one of which is basically a decade old) just a makeover and they were not replaced with models that are new from the ground up.

High demand for the two smaller (and newer) Teslas is also making the manufacturer focus its energy on delivering. And in 2021 it really delivered, building almost one million vehicles, but as mentioned above, only a fraction of which were the S and X. There is still demand for these two models, but interest would definitely be renewed with all-new replacements.