Despite numerous price increases in recent months, demand for Teslas seems to be at an all-time high. Several factors can explain this - increasing gas prices and the launch of the Model Y in Europe are two big ones. Combined with the ongoing semiconductor shortage, delivery times keep getting pushed back further and further.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range, the firm's best-selling vehicle at the moment, currently has a Jan 2023 - Apr 2023 delivery timeframe. Interestingly, if you order a Model Y Long Range with 20’’ Induction Wheels for an extra $2,000 your estimated delivery timeframe gets pushed back to Oct 2022 - Jan 2023. The Model Y Performance meanwhile has a Jun - Jul 2022 estimated delivery. The Model Y Long Range currently starts at $64,440 meanwhile the Performance comes in at $69,440.

If you order Tesla's cheapest vehicle, the Model 3 RWD, you'll get it between July and September of this year. The Long Range Model 3 has a Jun - Aug 2022 estimated delivery, meanwhile a newly ordered Model 3 Performance will arrive between this June and July. The Model 3 RWD currently starts at $48,440. The Long Range 3 costs $55,940 and the Performance $63,440.

As for the Model S, if you order one today it will arrive between Nov 2022 - Jan 2023 if it's a Long Range or Jun - Jul 2022 if it's a Plaid. The Long Range Model S now starts at $101,440 while the Plaid starts at $137,440.

The Model X has the following delivery timeframes: Dec 2022 - Mar 2023 (Long Range) and Aug - Oct 2022 (Plaid). The Long Range Model X currently starts at $116,440. The Plaid version of the X is Tesla's most expensive vehicle currently on sale, with prices starting at $140,440. A fully loaded Model X Plaid would now set you back $162,440.