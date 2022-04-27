The recent update of Tesla's website reveals that the customers in the US who are interested in the Tesla Model Y might have to wait for their car until May 2023.

About a year of waiting is the case for the entry-level version of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, which without selecting any options, has an estimated delivery time (new orders) of February-May, 2023. This version costs $62,990 plus $1,200 DST plus $250 order fee ($64,440 total).

Only the base Tesla Model X has a longer wait time (April-July, 2023). The base Tesla Model S ordered now is expected in December, 2022 - March 2023, while the entry-level Tesla Model 3 will arrive by August-October 2022.

In basically all cases, Tesla indicates that delivery can be accelerated by a few months if the customer selects a higher-trim version or adds at least one option - like wheels, color, interior. However, it means a higher final price. The reason for that is clear, Tesla intends to improve its margin, knowing that demand exceeds supply.

As of today, there are still no signs of the new Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y version on the website. According to the previous reports, this version was offered to employees at under $60,000.

Below we prepared a list of the estimated delivery time of all four cars as of April 27, 2022:

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: August-October, 2022 (July-September, 2022 with some options)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): July-September, 2022

18" Aero Wheels: (July-September, 2022 with some options) 19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): Long Range AWD:

18" Aero Wheels: September-December, 2022 (July-October, 2022 with some options)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): July-October, 2022

18" Aero Wheels: (July-October, 2022 with some options) 19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): Performance: June-August, 2022

Tesla Model S:



Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: December, 2022 - March 2023 (August-November, 2022 with some options)

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): August-November, 2022



19" Tempest Wheels: (August-November, 2022 with some options) 21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): Plaid: June-August, 2022



Tesla Model X:



Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: April-July 2023 (December, 2022 - March 2023 with some options)

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): December, 2022 - March 2023

20" Cyberstream Wheels: (December, 2022 - March 2023 with some options) 22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): December, 2022 - March 2023 Plaid: August-October, 2022

Tesla Model Y:

