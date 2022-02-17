Some Tesla Model X reservation holders have received updated delivery dates in their Tesla app on Wednesday and they're not happy about the new timeline.

Orders that were placed in late 2020 and 2021 are now being pushed back to July 2022, according to several people who ordered the refreshed Model X and shared their new estimated delivery dates on social media.

Deliveries of the refreshed Model X began in October 2021, but they didn't last long as many reservation holders indicated that their estimated delivery dates had been pushed back to late 2021 or early 2021.

Now, several people who have Model X vehicles on order are reporting that Tesla has pushed back their delivery dates to July 2022. That's surprising considering that these orders have been placed as early as December 2020 and as late as June 2021.

As you can see in some of the tweets below, people are quite disappointed.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk said that interior trim availability is the main issue that limits Model X production. To help streamline the manufacturing process, Tesla recently decided to offer the Model X only as a six seater, ditching the five- and seven-seat options.

According to Teslarati citing unnamed sources, the six-seat option is the most common configuration selected by Model X Plaid reservation holders.

Musk has admitted that the company is to blame for the Model X delays, saying that Tesla "dropped the ball" on its production ramp. He said it was a regrettable decision to postpone the start of production for the refreshed Model X compared with the refreshed Model S at a time when demand for the SUV was still healthy.

Production of the pre-refresh Model X and Model S stopped in late 2020 and Tesla announced the updated variants in early 2021. The refreshed electric sedan started deliveries in summer 2021 and the SUV in October 2021.