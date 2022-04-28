Volkswagen has big plans with the ID. Buzz, the all-electric minivan that will go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year and in the United States in 2024.

The modern-day, all-electric VW Microbus should sell around 120,000 units a year worldwide according to VW Passenger Cars CEO Ralf Brandstätter, with the US expected to be the biggest market with estimated sales of under 100,000 annual sales.

For now, Volkswagen has confirmed short- and long-wheelbase passenger variants with five and seven seats, respectively, as well as an ID. Buzz Cargo van derivative, also available with two wheelbases. The van will not come stateside, though, for Chicken Tax reasons.

Volkswagen has also confirmed a VW ID. California camper based on the ID. Buzz and a self-driving vehicle for ride-sharing fleets, both expected to launch in 2025. Not enough variants for you? How about a VW ID. Buzz pickup then?

Volkswagen Group Design boss Klaus Zyciora has posted a rendering of an ID. Buzz double cab pickup, describing it as "an unseen variation of the ID. Buzz."

Uploaded on his Instagram account on April 27 and on VW Group's Twitter page to celebrate World Design Day, the official rendering appears based on the concept version of the ID. Buzz, which suggests it's an earlier effort from the design team.

It also suggests that Volkswagen has been considering a pickup version of the ID. Buzz ever since designing the concept that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017.

Klaus Zyciora asks the following question in his Instagram post: "Shall we bring it to the next level?" Who knows, maybe if the response is good enough, an all-electric ID. Buzz pickup might hit the road someday.

If it does, it will obviously be a lifestyle pickup and not a work truck, as the bed is clearly on the smaller side. Looking at the rendering, the pickup looks identical with the ID. Buzz Concept from the front end up to the B pillars, with shortened rear doors in order to make room for the truck bed.

Speaking of the rear doors, they ditch the sliding mechanism for conventional hinges. Other changes include a step carved into the rear fender to provide easier access to the cargo area and sleek taillights that wrap around the upper edge of the bed.

If you think the prospect of an ID. Buzz pickup is far-fetched, it's not. All Volkswagen Transporter generations offered pickup variants in the past, including Doppelkabine (colloquially known as Doka) double cab, four-door configurations.