Once the Volkswagen ID Buzz goes on sale in the United States, in 2024, we’re pretty sure someone will attempt to make something like the vehicle in this rendering - a pickup version. VW has no plans to make a pickup out of the Buzz, even if there’s a good chance it would actually end up being popular.

Maybe not the single-cab like this, but a crew cab that can carry five and have an open bed in the back would surely quickly find fans. The manufacturer could go one further and offer a more off-road-ready version with raised suspension and some grippy tires, but that’s a rendering for another day...

The crew cab and off-road versions would be more like lifestyle vehicles, while the vehicle in the rendering would be a more utilitarian proposition. Aimed at businesses more so than trendy city folk, it would make a lot of sense given that the cargo van version (pictured below) has already been designed with maximizing the load volume in mind.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo
9 Photos
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Since the Buzz is coming to the United States only in long wheelbase form, that’s what I used as a basis for this rendering. There are no photos of the production Buzz with an extended wheelbase, but VW did show a longer concept and we believe it accurately predicts the LWB model’s length.

Furthermore, the long Buzz is expected to also get a larger battery pack, 111 kWh, so a long wheelbase pickup could also use it. EPA range with the big battery is expected to be around 270 miles (434 km) with a dual-motor setup; it could be higher in a more efficient single-motor configuration.

Let us know in the comments if you think the Buzz with a bed is a good idea and whether or not you would consider buying one.

More on the VW ID Buzz

volkswagen id buzz short wheelbase revealed Volkswagen ID. Buzz Finally Debuts After Months Of Teasing
vw id buzz cargo arrives haul stuff style 2023 VW ID. Buzz Cargo Arrives To Haul Stuff In Style
Andrei Nedelea
By: Andrei Nedelea
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com