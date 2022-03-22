Volkswagen's 2023 ID. Buzz will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Europe in five-seat, standard-wheelbase configuration, with US customers to get the electric minivan in seven-seat, long-wheelbase form in 2024.

That's a long time to wait for American fans of the modern-day VW Microbus, but judging by VW Group of America CEO Scott Keogh's comments yesterday, US demand is "through the roof."

With that in mind, it's probably not that surprising that VW has a high sales goal for its retro-futuristic ID. Buzz electric people carrier. During a livestream of the VW Passenger Cars brand's fiscal and product outlook for 2022 and beyond, CEO Ralf Brandstätter said the ID. Buzz has what it takes to become a bestseller as it is the "most emotional" member of the VW's ID family of EVs.

"We want to sell around 120,000 units a year. The ID. Buzz has been incredibly well received in the U.S. where it's even a bit of a cult figure."

Interestingly, VW USA boss Scott Keogh recently told Automotive News that ID. Buzz sales volumes in the United States would likely be under 100,000 annually. Factor in the global target of 120,000 sales and it's pretty clear the US will be by far the biggest market for the ID. Buzz.

Advance orders for the VW ID. Buzz are due to start in May in Europe, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September. The EV will be sold as a passenger and cargo van in the region, each offering short- and long-wheelbase options, while the US will only get the long-wheelbase passenger variant.

At its launch in Europe, the ID. Buzz will offer a 77-kWh battery powering a 150-kW (201-horsepower) rear-mounted electric motor. Later on, more powertrain variants are expected, including dual-motor AWD configurations with bigger batteries.

Based on VW Group's MEB platform, both the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will be built at VW Commercial Vehicles' plant in Hanover, Germany, alongside the T6.1 Transporter/Caravelle and T7 Multivan/California. The automaker has also confirmed plans for an ID. Buzz camper van called ID. California and a Level 4 autonomous variant for ride-pooling and delivery services expected in 2025.