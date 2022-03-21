While the US launch of the VW ID. Buzz is at least two years away—the model hasn't even been shown in US specification yet—the electric people hauler has made a great impression with the American public.

In fact, VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said during a March 21 media briefing attended by InsideEVs that he cannot rule out US production of the ID. Buzz.

When asked by InsideEVs about VW's expectations regarding annual ID. Buzz US sales and if he could share a rough estimate on US pricing, Keogh replied that he couldn't provide that kind of information yet, but that the first signs are very positive.

"No and no (smiling). Obviously it's going to be a big boost at launch, dealer response is significant. Dealers already started getting reservation inquiries even though we don't have a reservation system in place. One dealer got 75 reservation inquiries."

In light of the amazing public response the ID. Buzz got in the US after its March 9 unveiling in European specification and the March 11 public debut on the streets of Austin, Texas, VW USA's head honcho suggested there's a real possibility that the ID. Buzz would eventually enter production in the US.

"Demand is through the roof, we might need to act accordingly. As you know, the ID. Buzz will be manufactured at our plant in Hanover, Germany, and there's no announcement regarding the localization of that vehicle. However, there could be an opportunity if demand is beyond what Hanover can deliver. We already have experience localizing the MEB platform."

InsideEVs also asked Keogh about the electric SUVs coming to the US in 2026, as announced in the $7.1 billion plan for North America revealed earlier today.

We wanted to know how many SUVs VW plans to launch that year and whether they would be made in North America. Scott Keogh replied that there will be two products, one based on the small version of the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) and another underpinned by the larger version of SSP architecture.

"The new SUVs will be larger than the ID.4, something like the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport."

The VW executive suggested that both models would be made in North America.

"Over time we do see the necessity to electrify all the plants in the region, otherwise those plants will disappear."

Speaking of future models, Scott Keogh was also asked if VW is still looking at sedans and whether it plans to bring the Aero B electric sedan over to the US; his reply was very encouraging.