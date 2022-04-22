BMW with its new i7 doesn’t want to challenge the most powerful electric sedans currently on the market. The current most potent version is the i7 xDrive60, whose two electric motors make 536 horsepower, sprints to sixty in 4.5 seconds, although it won’t remain the range-topping performance variant.

The manufacturer will launch an M-badged model, expected to be called i7 M70, which will be considerably quicker thanks to a power output of 660 horsepower and a peak torque rating of 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm). That will drop the sprint time to under 4 seconds, but it is unlikely that the top speed will be raised from the xDrive60 model’s 149 mph (240 km/h).

Range will surely drop, as it does in performance versions, especially since BMW is unlikely to change the battery. The i7 is powered by a 107.8 kWh (101.7 kWh usable) pack that pushes the xDrive60 version up to an EPA rated range of 300 miles - expect that to go down to maybe 280 miles in the M70.

On the outside, BMW could differentiate the M70 with even more aggressive front and rear bumpers than the current M Sport variant. Side skirts might feature a more aggressive design too, and even though BMW will not flare the fenders, it could add small plastic flares to cover what we expect to be wider wheels.

Before the i7 M70, BMW will launch another electrified and performance-oriented version, the M760e, which will have 571 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. But even once the M70 debuts, it will probably still end up being outpaced by the upcoming XM plug-in hybrid super SUV that is expected to have 750 horsepower and as much torque as the top i7.

The current quickest accelerating BMW BEV is the i4 M50, which makes 536 horsepower and accelerates to sixty in 3.7 seconds. In some independent tests, it has recorded sub 3.5-second times, and it had no trouble out-accelerating a BMW M3 Competition.