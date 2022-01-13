While in Las Vegas for CES 2022, Kyle Conner and the Out of Spec Reviews team had the chance to take a quick drive in the 2022 BMW i4 M50, the top-of-the-line model developed with significant input from BMW M.

It was Kyle’s first contact with the i4 M50 and the fact that he drove it in the United States is clearly an added bonus. But before jumping to his impressions, let’s do a short recap of the i4 M50’s specs.

Based on the same CLAR platform as the latest 4 Series Gran Coupe—with which it shares much of the design—the i4 M50 starts at $65,900 in the US, excluding the $995 destination and handling fee. It’s the only all-wheel-drive BMW i4 you can buy in the United States, with its dual-motor powertrain delivering a total of 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft (793 Nm) of torque.

That’s enough for a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h). Power comes from a 81 kWh (usable) lithium-ion battery pack with advanced active thermal management that enables a range of up to 270 miles (434 km).

Everything looks good on paper, except maybe for the $7K premium over the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which is also quicker by 0.6 seconds to 60 mph.

Now, driving off in the i4 M50 on the streets of Las Vegas, Kyle says it immediately feels like an extremely solid and quiet car, as well as cozy and familiar in terms of the driving position and amenities.

The ride quality is great over bumps in Comfort mode, much better than Kyle expected given the weight increase over the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe. As for acceleration, the i4 M50 feels really quick, especially in Sport Boost mode that unleashes full power for 10 seconds; not to mention the acceleration is accompanied by a cool sound, too.

The car does feel heavy, though (it tips the scales at 5,018 pounds/2,276 kg), and that becomes pretty obvious under braking. Make sure you watch the full video above because Kyle had a lot more to say about the BMW i4 M50, of which he is now a “big fan.”