If you're considering a switch from an electric vehicle to a newer model, no test is more conclusive than being able to replicate your daily driving habits with the car you're planning on buying.

Granted, not everyone can do that because test cars are typically available for a limited amount of time, but if you can do it, go for it.

Now, if you are a Tesla Model 3 owner and you're tempted to upgrade to a BMW i4, the video above courtesy of BMW of Fort Washington is something you need to watch. Ignore the fact that the video was uploaded by someone affiliated with a BMW dealer—there's mostly raw data in it.

More specifically, the uploader filmed his 28-mile commute first in his personal 2019 Tesla Model 3 SR+ and then in a 2022 BMW i4 M50 test drive car. He first covered the roundtrip in the RWD Tesla, going home from work in the late afternoon and heading back to work the next morning. Later that day, he drove the AWD BMW home and back to work the next morning.

Before each trip, he documented the battery's state of charge, estimated range and outside temperature as shown by each vehicle's instrumentation. The goal was to get an apples-to-apples comparison, although there were two things he obviously could not control: traffic and weather. Actually, there was also a third factor; his wife plugged in the BMW at one point even though she wasn't supposed to.

While traffic did not see major fluctuations from one day to the next, the weather did get colder when the BMW i4 performed commuter car duty. It also rained, which led to a drop in the average speed compared to the previous day.

If you're curious about the numbers (you can check them out in detail from the 17:30-minute mark), the Tesla needed 18% of its battery charge to cover the 28-mile commute or 9.18 kWh. It started the trip with 90% SoC and a projected range of 183 miles and ended it at 72% SoC with 147 miles of projected range.

The BMW, on the other hand, needed 11% of its battery charge to cover the same commute or 8.81 kWh. The curious thing about the i4 M50, though, was the projected range which increased after the roundtrip was complete—232 miles at the beginning and 240 miles at the end. Head over to the video for more details on that and some driving impressions.