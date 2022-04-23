Ford announced the upcoming premiere of its second all-electric commercial vehicle for customers in Europe, which is scheduled for May 9.

"The new announcement will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035."

The company recently started production of the Ford E-Transit in Turkey (the production in Kansas started in January) and announced four additional commercial models: cargo and passenger versions of the all-new Transit Custom (in 2023) as well as cargo and passenger versions of the next-generation Transit Courier (in 2024).

Ford EVs in Europe

We assume that the latest teaser of the second BEV is the battery version of the all-new Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom.

The short video highlights LED lights, the "E" sign in the front, and potentially a new modern, smooth and simple design lines. There is no info about battery capacity or range for now, but we guess that in the long-term, there will be various options to address the needs of various customers.

The electric Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom (the one-tonne van and multi-purpose vehicle) will be produced in Kocaeli, Turkey, alongside the Ford E-Transit.

Ford is gearing up for mass electrification, which in Europe will be strengthened by a battery joint venture with SK Innovation's SK On.

Commercial vehicles, as well as pickup trucks in North America, are Ford's priority for electrification, partially due to the high profitability and strong position of the company in those segments.

Other automotive groups are also quickly electrifying their commercial vehicle lineup. One of the leaders in this segment is Stellantis (actually the former PSA's part of the group), which offers electric versions of large, medium and small vans by multiple brands (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel/Vauxhall).

With the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, also the Volkswagen Group is stepping up its game, while Mercedes-Benz recently reached a milestone of 25,000 electric vans sold cumulatively.