The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD version is one of the fastest cars in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 Km challenge with a time of 9 hours and 45 minutes. This underlines its outstanding long-distance travel capabilities, related mainly to the range, efficiency and fast charging.

The result was achieved in September 2021, at an average temperature of 17°C. More recently, Bjørn Nyland checked the same car in colder weather conditions, at a temperature between -3 and +5°C (roughly 0°C on average).

The range of the MIC Tesla Model Y LR AWD decreases slightly with temperature, according to a separate test, but thanks to the software updates and unlocked fast charging capabilities, it seems that the challenge could be completed in a similar time.

According to the video, the MIC Tesla Model Y LR AWD completed the distance, at an average temperature of 0°C, in 9 hours and 50 minutes (after some time deductions). It's pretty significant.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of six times along the way, which means that after the initial 213 km (132 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 131 km (82 miles).

This type of unique test expands our empirical knowledge related to EVs and gives glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

As another step, Bjørn Nyland intends to split test results between "summer" and "winter" so it would give us even better insights.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -3 - +5°C (0°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 50 minutes

Average speed (total): 101.7 km/h (63 mph)

Average energy consumption: 254 Wh/km (409 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 131 km (82 miles)

