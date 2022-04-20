Bjørn Nyland's recent Tesla Model Y range test in cold weather conditions confirms high range and outstanding efficiency results in the crossover/SUV segment.

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD version already has been tested about half a year ago, but at a temperature of about 20°C. Now, it's time to see the difference when temperatures drop to 4-5°C.

According to the video, the same car with stock 19" wheels and tires has an estimated range of 452 km (281 miles) at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), while its energy consumption is amazing at 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile).

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by 38%, to 214 Wh/km (344 Wh/mile), while the range decreased by 28% to 327 km (203 miles).

2021 Tesla Model Y LR (MIC); stock 19"

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

  • range of 452 km (281 miles)
  • energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile)
  • used battery capacity: 70 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 4°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (255/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

  • range of 327 km (203 miles); down 28%
  • energy consumption of 214 Wh/km (344 Wh/mile); up 38%
  • used battery capacity: 70 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 5°C
  • 19" Nokian R3 (255/45-19)

For reference, the energy consumption and range results in cold weather conditions are only about 8-10% worse than before at about 20°C. See detailed numbers below:

2021 Tesla Model Y LR (MIC); stock 19", caps on

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

  • range of 493 km (306 miles)
  • energy consumption of 142 Wh/km (228 Wh/mile)
  • used battery capacity: 70 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 20°C
  • 19" Hankook evo3 (255/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

  • range of 359 km (223 miles); down 27%
  • energy consumption of 195 Wh/km (314 Wh/mile); up 37%
  • used battery capacity: 70 kWh (estimated)
  • temperature of 18°C
  • 19" Hankook evo3 (255/45-19)

