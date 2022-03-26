The Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest all-electric model range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who previously tested the Volvo XC40 Recharge and a few Polestar 2 versions, all based on the same platform.

The C40 is expected to be more efficient than the XC40, due to its coupe-style and lowered height, but it's not a very large difference.

The car is equipped with a 78 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The WLTP range rating is up to 448 km (278 miles), while the EPA range is 226 mi (364 km).

According to the video, the car was tested at 10-12°C but with 19" winter tires, which might have some impact on the range.

Bjørn Nyland performed two tests - at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 120 km/h (75 mph) - to determine energy consumption, and then calculate the range using the previous measurement of the battery capacity (in XC40/Polestar 2).

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve energy consumption was 283 Wh/km (455 Wh/mile) and an estimated range of about 366 km (227 miles). It suggests that in optimum temperatures and with summer tires, a range with "4" in front should be possible.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by 42% to 231 Wh/km (372 Wh/mile). The range was estimated at 255 km (158 miles).

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 366 km (227 miles)

energy consumption of 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 12°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19) and (255/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 255 km (158 miles) ; down 30%

; down 30% energy consumption of 283 Wh/km (455 Wh/mile); up 42%

used battery capacity: 72.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19) and (255/45-19)

Both numbers are better than in the case of the previously tested Volvo XC40 Recharge (see below), but the XC40 was tested at a lower temperature.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 313 km (195 miles)

energy consumption of 233 Wh/km (375 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 72.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 6°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19) and (255/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 224 km (139 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 322 Wh/km (518 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 72.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 6°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19) and (255/45-19)

For reference, Kris Rifa achieved in C40 - at an average speed of 112.5 km/h (70 mph) and in challenging weather conditions - range of 225 km (140 miles), until the car was no longer able to maintain the desired speed.