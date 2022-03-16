The Cupra Born model is a Volkswagen ID.3 cousin, which entered production in September 2021 in several versions (three battery packs and RWD/AWD powertrain).
Today, we will take a look at Bjørn Nyland's range test of the Cupra Born equipped with a 62 kWh battery, rear-wheel-drive, and winter tires. The test was conducted in slightly cold weather conditions of 3-4°C.
The Cupra Born, in this configuration, has a WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles), but that would be achievable probably only in optimum temperatures, like 20-25°C.
According to the video, at 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve a range of about 334 km (208 miles), which is significantly below WLTP. The energy consumption was 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile).
At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by 38% to 231 Wh/km (372 Wh/mile). The range was estimated at 241 km (150 miles).
Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.
The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).
A similar result was achieved by the Polestar 2 (Standard Range, Single Motor version) - 333 km (207 miles).
Unfortunately, the previous Bjørn Nyland Volkswagen ID.3 tests were conducted at noticeably different temperatures (10-20°C or below -8°C) so we can't compare them directly. The closest is the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST Plus (62 kWh) version at 12-13°C, which ended with 367 km (228 miles) at 90 km/h and 277 km (172 miles) at 120 km/h.
In general, we can assume that the Cupra Born/Volkswagen ID.3 range results should be very similar in the same conditions, with wheels and tires being similar.
2022 Cupra Born 58 (RWD, 62 kWh)
Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)
- range of 334 km (208 miles)
- energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)
- used battery capacity: 55.8 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 3°C
- 19" Nokian R3 (215/50-19)
Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:
- range of 241 km (150 miles); down 28%
- energy consumption of 231 Wh/km (372 Wh/mile); up 38%
- used battery capacity: 55.6 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 4°C
- 19" Nokian R3 (215/50-19)
Cupra Born specs:
- WLTP range of around 420 km (261 miles)
- 62 kWh battery (58 kWh net usable)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
permanent magnet synchronous motor
- 150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor
