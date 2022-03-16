The Cupra Born model is a Volkswagen ID.3 cousin, which entered production in September 2021 in several versions (three battery packs and RWD/AWD powertrain).

Today, we will take a look at Bjørn Nyland's range test of the Cupra Born equipped with a 62 kWh battery, rear-wheel-drive, and winter tires. The test was conducted in slightly cold weather conditions of 3-4°C.

The Cupra Born, in this configuration, has a WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles), but that would be achievable probably only in optimum temperatures, like 20-25°C.

According to the video, at 90 km/h (56 mph), the car was able to achieve a range of about 334 km (208 miles), which is significantly below WLTP. The energy consumption was 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by 38% to 231 Wh/km (372 Wh/mile). The range was estimated at 241 km (150 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state-of-charge.

The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).

A similar result was achieved by the Polestar 2 (Standard Range, Single Motor version) - 333 km (207 miles).

Unfortunately, the previous Bjørn Nyland Volkswagen ID.3 tests were conducted at noticeably different temperatures (10-20°C or below -8°C) so we can't compare them directly. The closest is the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST Plus (62 kWh) version at 12-13°C, which ended with 367 km (228 miles) at 90 km/h and 277 km (172 miles) at 120 km/h.

In general, we can assume that the Cupra Born/Volkswagen ID.3 range results should be very similar in the same conditions, with wheels and tires being similar.

2022 Cupra Born 58 (RWD, 62 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 334 km (208 miles)

energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 55.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 3°C

19" Nokian R3 (215/50-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 241 km (150 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 231 Wh/km (372 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 55.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

19" Nokian R3 (215/50-19)

Gallery: Cupra Born Series Production In Zwickau, Germany

7 Photos

Cupra Born specs:

