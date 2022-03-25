The Volkswagen ID.3's cousin - Cupra Born - was recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge, which highlights range, efficiency, and fast-charging performance.

According to the video, the Cupra Born with a 62 kWh battery (58 kWh usable) completed the distance, at an average temperature of 0°C, in 11 hours and 30 minutes (after some time deductions).

The result happens to be some 45 minutes worse than the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST with the same battery but tested at a higher temperature (14°C). We can only guess that in optimum conditions, the result would be closer to the 11 hours posted by the Volkswagen ID.3 1ST.

According to Bjørn Nyland, the fast-charging performance was ok (no coldgate/decreased charging power), but a higher energy consumption (on average: 267 Wh/km or 430 Wh/mile) affected the result noticeably.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of six times along the way, which means that after the initial 197 km (122 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 134 km (83 miles).

Earlier this month, the car was range tested achieving 334 km (208 miles) at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph).

So far, the top Volkswagen ID.3 on the list is a version with an 82 kWh battery, which completed the distance in 10 hours and 20 minutes at an average temperature of 8.5°C.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -2°C - +4°C (0°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 30 minutes

Average speed (total): 87 km/h (54 mph)

Average energy consumption: 267 Wh/km (430 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 134 km (83 miles)

