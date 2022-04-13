The all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept is back with a Graphite variation at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Called the Airflow Graphite Concept, the new iteration pairs a Galaxy Black exterior body color with Cyprus Copper accents inside and out, while also sporting subtle design tweaks.

Chrysler says the early development of the Airflow included several potential design expressions for the concept, including the Graphite variation. In contrast with the original concept's Arctic White exterior, the Airflow Graphite's Galaxy Black body color is inspired by "a sophisticated urban mindset that feels at home navigating amid big city skylines."

On the outside, the Cyprus Copper accents highlight the top of the panoramic glass roof as well as select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels. Inside, the Airflow Graphite Concept combines an Ice Grey theme with Cyprus Copper accents on the dash and steering wheel.

Besides the different color scheme, the Airflow Graphite Concept features a different Chrysler Wing logo than the original iteration. The more abstract badge is tied into a cross-car grille light blade illuminated with crystal LED lighting. At the back, a crystal LED taillight runs the full width of the vehicle.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

11 Photos

Chrysler says the Airflow Graphite Concept offers an agile, intuitive and always fresh user experience thanks to the new electrical/electronic (E/E) and software architecture, STLA Brain, and the STLA SmartCockpit tech, which delivers AI-based applications such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services. Every passenger gets a personalized experience via multi-layered, high-contrast graphics and thoughtful details.

More specifically, screens throughout the Airflow interior can be personalized, simplified and organized based on individuals and interests, using a menu-based format. Information on the screens can be shared with all passengers by swiping.

Each seat also features a built-in camera, enabling occupants to participate in a group video conference call from the comfort of the Airflow cabin.

The vehicle also offers over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep services current and enable passengers to add new and innovative features quickly and easily. OTA updates also cover STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

As for the powertrain, the Chrysler Airflow Graphite features the same 300 kW (402 hp) dual-motor AWD setup and a 118-kWh battery that enables up to 400 miles (643 km) of range on a single charge.

Chrysler maintains its goal of launching its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025 on the way to becoming an all-electric brand by 2028.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Concept