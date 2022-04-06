Global passenger plug-in electric car sales doubled year-over-year in February, which is an outstanding result considering all the challenges with parts supply.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, 541,780 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month, which is 99% more than a year ago. Market share amounted to 9.3%, including 6.4% for all-electric cars.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: N/A (6.4% share)



(6.4% share) PHEVs: N/A (2.9% share)

(2.9% share) Total: 541,780 (up 99% year-over-year) and 9.3% share

On top of that comes non-rechargeable hybrids - 587,000, but their growth amounted to just 7% year-over-year. xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs) stand for some 20% of the market.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – February 2022

So far this year, more than 1.14 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car sales:

BEVs: N/A

PHEVs: N/A

Total: 1,146,059 (doubled year-over-year) and roughly 9% share

Model rank

February brought very high sales numbers of the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 (respectively 45,236 and 30,268 new registrations), followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (26,116) and multiple BYD models (19,061 Song PHEV, 14,243 Qin PHEV and 10,032 Tang PHEV). Those are the top six, all above 10,000 units in a single month.

The year-to-date numbers reveal that the Tesla Model Y has strengthened its position as the most popular electric car model in the world, while the Tesla Model 3 improved its position and shortened the distance to the #2 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

There are 5 BYD models in the top 10 in the first two months and a total of 7 Chinese models. The Volkswagen ID.4 improved its position to #10.

Top 10 YTD:

Brand rank

In February, once again the top brand in terms of plug-in electric car sales was BYD with 87,906 units, ahead of Tesla with 78,836. Then we can see the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (30,492), and Volkswagen as the best of the rest with 21,585 units.

In effect, BYD has strengthened in first place year-to-date, but Tesla is expected to be back on top in March, as it's already known that sales exceeded 310,000 units in Q1, while BYD is below 300,000 (over 100,000 sales in March).

Top 10 YTD: