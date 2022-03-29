Despite the fact that February was usually a slow month for car sales in China, this year the result was really amazing.
According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, in February, some 291,739 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China, which is 176% more than a year ago.
See more reports about plug-in vehicle sales in China here.
Not only is the rate of growth tremendous but also the market share is very high at 20% of the overall car market, including 15% for all-electric cars.
- BEVs: about *219,000 and 15% share
- PHEVs: about *73,000 and 5% share
- Total: 291,739 (up 176%) and 20% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2022
So far this year, over 665,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China, while the market share reached 18% (14% BEVs). The total volume in Q1 2022 might be over 1 million, depending on March.
- BEVs: about *0.52 million and 14% share
- PHEVs: about *0.15 million and 4% share
- Total:665,824 and 18% share
* estimated from the market share
Model rank
The top-selling models in China in February were the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (26,116), BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV (19,057), Tesla Model Y (18,593), BYD Qin Plus PHEV (14,243) and the latest BYD Tang PHEV (10,026).
Results year-to-date:
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 52,798
- BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 35,468
- Tesla Model Y - 34,951
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 32,692
- Li Xiang One EREV - 20,682
- BYD Dolphin - 19,167
- BYD Han (BEV) - 18,993
- BYD Tang PHEV - 18,873
- Chery QQ Ice Cream - 16,426
- Changan Benni EV - 15,412
Overall, BYD has five models in the top 10. The chart is dominated by Chinese plug-ins. Among foreign brands in the top 20, there are two (Model Y as #3, Volkswagen ID.4 as #18 with 10,025 units).
Brands
The list of brands reveals a pretty strong position for BYD.
Top plug-in brands year-to-date:
- BYD: 27.1% share
- SAIC-GM-Wuling: 9.4%
- Tesla: 6.4%
- Chery: 4.6%
- Geely: 4.3%
- SAIC: 4.5%
Top plug-in automotive groups year-to-date:
- BYD: 27.1% share
- SAIC: 13.7%
including SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors)
- Tesla: 6.4%
- Geely-Volvo: 5.1%
- Chery: 4.6%
- Volkswagen Group: 4.3%
About this article