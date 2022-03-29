Despite the fact that February was usually a slow month for car sales in China, this year the result was really amazing.

According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, in February, some 291,739 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China, which is 176% more than a year ago.

Not only is the rate of growth tremendous but also the market share is very high at 20% of the overall car market, including 15% for all-electric cars.

BEVs : about *219,000 and 15% share

: about *219,000 and 15% share PHEVs : about *73,000 and 5% share

: about *73,000 and 5% share Total: 291,739 (up 176%) and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2022

So far this year, over 665,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China, while the market share reached 18% (14% BEVs). The total volume in Q1 2022 might be over 1 million, depending on March.

BEVs : about *0.52 million and 14% share

: about *0.52 million and 14% share PHEVs : about *0.15 million and 4% share

: about *0.15 million and 4% share Total:665,824 and 18% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The top-selling models in China in February were the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (26,116), BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV (19,057), Tesla Model Y (18,593), BYD Qin Plus PHEV (14,243) and the latest BYD Tang PHEV (10,026).

Results year-to-date:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 52,798 BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 35,468 Tesla Model Y - 34,951 BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 32,692 Li Xiang One EREV - 20,682 BYD Dolphin - 19,167 BYD Han (BEV) - 18,993 BYD Tang PHEV - 18,873 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 16,426 Changan Benni EV - 15,412

Overall, BYD has five models in the top 10. The chart is dominated by Chinese plug-ins. Among foreign brands in the top 20, there are two (Model Y as #3, Volkswagen ID.4 as #18 with 10,025 units).

Brands

The list of brands reveals a pretty strong position for BYD.

Top plug-in brands year-to-date:

BYD: 27.1% share

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 9.4%

Tesla: 6.4%

Chery: 4.6%

Geely: 4.3%

SAIC: 4.5%

Top plug-in automotive groups year-to-date: