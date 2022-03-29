The situation in Europe is pretty challenging right now due to a massive disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the true impact of this on the economy is yet to be seen. As of February, the passenger car market had been already weak - down 7% year-over-year to 804,000 new registrations (the lowest result for the month in over 20 years).

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, nearly 160,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 38% more than a year ago.

Thanks to this growth, the plug-in market share improved to 20%. It's expected that we will see even higher numbers, especially as the price of fuel increases.

Interesting is the balance between battery-electric cars (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV). BEVs noted a 79% increase year-over-year and represent more than half of the total plug-ins, as PHEVs were up only 6%.

BEVs: about *88,000 (up 79% year-over-year, 11% share)

PHEVs: about *72,000 (up 6% year-over-year, 9% share)

Total: 159,650 (up 38% year-over-year, 20% share)

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – February 2022

So far this year, some 314,193 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 19% of the total volume.

BEVs : about *0.18 million and 11% share

: about *0.18 million and 11% share PHEVs : about *0.13 million and 8% share

: about *0.13 million and 8% share Total: 314,193 and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

The most popular plug-in models

In February, two Tesla models were at the top, far exceeding sales of the other EVs, however, let's remember that Tesla is now consistent on a monthly basis and that January was slow for the brand.

The Tesla Model 3 noted 9,098 units, while the Tesla Model Y was at 6,879. The next most registered model was the Fiat 500 electric (4,038), followed by the plug-in hybrid Peugeot 3008 PHEV (3,608).

As a result of February, the Tesla Model 3 is back on the top of the list year-to-date (as of the end of February), ahead of the very strong Kia Niro EV and Fiat 500 electric. The Model Y is #5, with the potential to race for the top position later this year.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 9,685 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 7,542 Fiat 500 electric - 7,377 Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 7,223 Tesla Model Y - 7,147 Audi Q4 e-tron - 6,800 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 6,762 Hyundai Kona Electric - 6,611 Renault ZOE - 6,527 BMW 3-Series PHEV - 6,340

Brands

The list of top plug-in brands consists of many premium brands at the top. Tesla is 9th with 5.4% share in the BEV/PHEV segment.

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.6%

Mercedes-Benz - 9.6%

Peugeot - 6.4%

Volvo - 6.4%

Kia - 6.3%

Audi - N/A

Hyundai - 6%

Top automotive groups in YTD



The top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe: