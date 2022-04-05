Volkswagen reports 64,993 vehicle sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022 (down 28.5% year-over-year), which suggests significant supply challenges and limited availability of new vehicles.
In Q1, the company delivered 2,755 all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 (4.2% of the total volume), which is 481% more than a year ago, although we must remember that it was the start of sales (474 units). A more appropriate figure is the decrease of ID.4 sales quarter-over-quarter.
We guess that the temporary production halt of ID.4 (and other models) at the main plant for the MEB-based model, in Zwickau, Germany will come on top of all the previous issues in Q2.
Great news for all the customers who placed orders would be an accelerated start of production of the Volkswagen ID.4 model in the US (in Chattanooga, Tennessee) and a quick ramp-up.
Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the US in Q1 2022
The cumulative number of the Volkswagen ID.4 sold in the U.S. is now close to 20,000 (19,497 to be precise), which according to our data, is more than the cumulative sales of the retired Volkswagen e-Golf over several years.
Let's recall that the company took more than 40,000 reservations for the ID.4 in the U.S., so more than half still await new cars.
Detailed results:
The 2022 model year version of the Volkswagen ID.4 has been improved compared to the 2021 model year version and offers up to 7-8% of more range, according to EPA test procedure.
2022 Volkswagen ID.4
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|$40,760
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$34,455
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19"
|$45,260
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$38,955
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19"
|$44,440
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$38,135
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19"
|$48,940
|+$1,195
|$7,500
|$42,635
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19"
|RWD
|82
|280 mi
(451 km)
|7.7
|99 mph
(159 km/h)
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19"
|RWD
|82
|268 mi
(431 km)
|7.8
|99 mph
(159 km/h)
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19"
|AWD
|82
|251 mi
(404 km)
|5.7
|111 mph
(179 km/h)
|2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19"
|AWD
|82
|245 mi
(394 km)
|5.8
|111 mph
(179 km/h)
