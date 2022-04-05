Volkswagen reports 64,993 vehicle sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022 (down 28.5% year-over-year), which suggests significant supply challenges and limited availability of new vehicles.

In Q1, the company delivered 2,755 all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 (4.2% of the total volume), which is 481% more than a year ago, although we must remember that it was the start of sales (474 units). A more appropriate figure is the decrease of ID.4 sales quarter-over-quarter.

We guess that the temporary production halt of ID.4 (and other models) at the main plant for the MEB-based model, in Zwickau, Germany will come on top of all the previous issues in Q2.

Great news for all the customers who placed orders would be an accelerated start of production of the Volkswagen ID.4 model in the US (in Chattanooga, Tennessee) and a quick ramp-up.

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the US in Q1 2022

The cumulative number of the Volkswagen ID.4 sold in the U.S. is now close to 20,000 (19,497 to be precise), which according to our data, is more than the cumulative sales of the retired Volkswagen e-Golf over several years.

Let's recall that the company took more than 40,000 reservations for the ID.4 in the U.S., so more than half still await new cars.

Detailed results:

The 2022 model year version of the Volkswagen ID.4 has been improved compared to the 2021 model year version and offers up to 7-8% of more range, according to EPA test procedure.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $40,760 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,455 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,260 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,955 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,440 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,135 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $48,940 +$1,195 $7,500 $42,635

Basic specs