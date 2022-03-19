Next year, Volvo Cars will unveil the all-electric successor to the XC90 SUV, which may be called Embla judging by a trademark application with the EUIPO.

Previewed by last year's Concept Recharge, the Volvo Embla—the name of the first female in Norse mythology—will be the brand's first model built on the SPA2 dedicated electric vehicle platform shared with the upcoming Polestar 3.

Offered exclusively as a battery-electric model, the Volvo Embla will adopt a station wagon-styled body, an eco-friendly interior and Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

Using the Concept Recharge as a starting point, our colleagues from Motor1 Italy imagined what the Volvo Embla will look like in an exclusive digital reconstruction.

It's easy to notice that the Embla will not be a typical SUV, sitting halfway between a jacked-up wagon and a traditional sports utility vehicle from a styling standpoint. Volvo's electric SUV will retain signature brand elements such as the Thor's Hammer LED headlights and clean, taut lines, with large aero-style wheels also thrown into the mix.

As with the Concept Recharge, the area in the floor where the battery pack resides is marked by black plastic trim.

Gallery: Volvo Embla electric flagship SUV exclusive rendering

We also notice that this rendering shows video cameras instead of traditional rear view mirrors; it remains to be seen whether Volvo goes for this approach seeing as in some countries side video cameras are not legal.

Looking at the panoramic glass roof, the integrated LiDAR sensor provided by Luminar clearly stands out. It will act as the "eye" of the SUV, analyzing traffic conditions in real-time and sending information to the "brain" of the autonomous driving system developed by Nvidia.

Speaking of autonomous capability, the Embla will receive the subscription-based Ride Pilot self-driving driving tech designed for highway driving.

Inside, the Volvo Embla will be characterized by minimalism and connectivity, offering an Android Auto-based infotainment system and many interior elements made from recyclable materials.

As for the battery, it will be developed together with Northvolt and integrated directly into the platform for increased structural rigidity and optimized weight distribution.

Volvo targets a 50% rise in efficiency compared to current batteries by increasing the cells' energy density. For now, it is too early to talk about performance, but the goal in the long run is a range of 620 miles (1,000 kilometers). The Embla is also likely to offer bidirectional charging and V2G technology.

Volvo's flagship EV will be built at the company US plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, alongside the Polestar 3.