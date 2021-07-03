Next year, Volvo will introduce a successor to its flagship XC90 SUV, which will be based on an all-new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) platform, and available only in battery-electric version.

This new model will not be named XC90 Recharge any more, as it will be so much different to the outgoing generation of XC90 that the company decided to start a new car nomenclature.

According to Automotive News, Volvo will deviate from using letter and number combinations.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said:

“This car will have a name, more like a [newborn] child.” “Calling that just a new XC90 would be wrong because this is the really a first of its kind.”

Glimpses of what to expect are provided by the Volvo Concept Recharge. For sure it will be a groundbreaking change for Volvo and an important step towards selling 300,000 BEVs a year (50% of its volume) by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

In terms of names, all next generation electric cars from Volvo will get new names, replacing the current scheme of XC40/XC60/XC90, S60/S90 or V40/V60/V90.

Depending on size, next generation BEVs will be based on one of two platforms:

The outgoing XC90 might not disappear immediately, but kept for a while, with some updates before retiring.

Volvo will produce the XC90 successor in Ridgeville, South Carolina (there might be also other plant), together with Polestar 3, also based on the SPA2. We guess that those two models will be closely related, just like the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge (the same tech in different package and target).

Production will start in 2022 but, according to Automotive News, customer deliveries will start in 2023.