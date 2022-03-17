Hello and welcome back to another episode of EV Morning News.

On today's show the topics include:

  • Wuling Mini EV gets a Gameboy Edition
  • Fiat 500e to get the Abarth treatment
  • Yamaha Europe talking a big game for electric 2 wheelers
  • Blake drives the Peugeot e2008
  • Ford, SK On and Koc Joint Venture in Turkey to make a lot of batteries

tips@insideevs.com