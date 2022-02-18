Audi will launch an all-electric crossover to sit below the E-Tron SUV in its range, the Q6 E-Tron. This model will be built on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture shared with the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, and both these vehicles are expected to debut next year, with the Porsche believed to come first.

We don’t yet know the Q6 E-Tron’s model structure, but a recent trademark application by Audi may give us a hint. The manufacturer applied for the RSQ6 name, which could be what it calls the hottest version of the Q6 E-Tron. Audi is not expected to also have Q6 versions with internal combustion engines, so there’s a strong chance the newly trademarked nameplate could adorn the back of an EV.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow

12 Photos

Power levels are currently unknown, but we do know that Audi and Porsche agreed upon a set power level that neither of their models would exceed - we just don’t know what it is. Looking at the only RS-badged EV in Audi’s lineup today, the RS E-Tron GT, that makes up to 637 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 60 mph in a little over 3 seconds and considering the Q6 E-Tron will be a model from a size class below, we don’t think it will be surpassed.

And if you wanted to get an idea of what it will look like, you can check out this quite accurate rendering we were able to feature courtesy of Motor.es. They really did a good job unwrapping the camouflage off the many Q6 E-Tron prototypes that we’ve seen and while it’s not totally accurate, there’s a good chance the production RSQ6 E-Tron will look like this.