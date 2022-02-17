Mercedes recently revealed the EQE 43 AMG and EQE 53 AMG, the latter being the most powerful model currently available, with up to 677 horsepower and 738 pound-feet, if you spec an optional power pack. But like most EVs, it is quite heavy and that’s still only enough to propel it to sixty in 3.2 seconds, quite a bit behind the quickest electric sedans on the market.

It also looks like Mercedes didn’t even try to differentiate the supposedly special 43 and 53 models from the rest of the EQE range. They both look like EQEs that have the AMG Line pack, which you can get on any EQE, and only the unique badges on their trunk lids reveal what they actually are.

The same is also true for the larger EQS sedan. We know Mercedes-Benz is working on what will probably be called the Mercedes-AMG EQS 63 4Matic+, a version with even more power and more visual differences over lesser models.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+

17 Photos

But looking over spy photos of the future EQS, it doesn’t look like Mercedes will give it the usual 63 AMG treatment. By that I mean it isn’t getting the blistered fenders that we’ve grown accustomed to for vehicles with a 63 AMG badge.

Mercedes is also rumored to launch a range of 73-badged models, although these are currently expected to be plug-in hybrids, not pure EVs. But what if the manufacturer decides to put the 73 badge on BEVs, and thus produce a vehicle with the kind of performance that could challenge a Tesla Model S Plaid.

Now we currently have no indication that Mercedes has any such plan, but this didn’t stop me from trying to imagine what such an extreme electric AMG sedan might look like. With the newly revealed EQE 53 as a base, I proceeded create what I think a proper AMG version of the EQE should look like, widened fenders and all.

The suspension is also lower and the track width is increased, I added some carbon fiber details to the front bumper, I added a front carbon splitter with winglets and additional carbon trim along the side skirts and I of course changed the wheels. Based on what we observed in the EQS 63 spy shots, we know Mercedes will not apply this treatment to the EQE 63, but what about an EQE 73?