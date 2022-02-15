Mercedes now has two AMG-badged EVs with the introduction of the new EQE 53 4Matic+ that joins the EQS 53. As standard it has 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet (950 Nm), but you can have that increased to 677 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package.

With the pack, the EQE 53’s sprint time to 60 mph drops from 3.4 seconds to 3.2 seconds and top speed is upped from 137 mph to 149 mph. Powering all of this performance is a 90.6 kWh battery pack that is made up of ten modules totalling 360 pouch-type cells whose chemistry is less reliant on cobalt. Mercedes says their cobalt content is just 10 percent, with nickel making up 80 percent and manganese the final 10 percent.

The EQE 53 can be charged at a maximum rate of 170 kW, and according to the manufacturer, this will add 112 miles (180 km) of range in 15 minutes. Its WLTP range (EPA numbers not yet available) is up to 518 km (321 miles). Mercedes mentions that the vehicle’s regenerative braking system can provide a maximum of 260 kW.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+

17 Photos

You can tell the 53 apart from lesser EQE variants by unique wheel design (20- or 20-inch available), the faux-Panamericana grille and the badging on the rear. The front and rear bumpers are actually the same as on the AMG Line trim level, as is the gloss black trim that replaces chrome in some places around the exterior.

Inside, the 53 does come with unique sports sets and steering wheel, as well as some AMG logos, but just like in the EQS 53 that we have already seen, it doesn’t really differ that much from non-AMG models. AMG Sound Experience, the noise generation system with several selectable styles, is the same as in the EQS 53.