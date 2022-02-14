Besides bringing back Dr. Evil, GM also took a look back at "The Sopranos" classic series for Super Bowl 2022's commercial break.

Whereas the Dr. Evil commercial's humorous plot involves GM's Ultium platform, the "New Generation" spot features the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and a dose of nostalgia.

The commercial recreates the opening sequence of "The Sopranos" with Meadow Soprano taking the place of her father Tony driving a 2024 Silverado EV instead of a 1999 Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey while the theme song "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 3 plays.

Chevrolet says it updated the iconic opening credits with modern and optimistic interpretations. Those include Meadow (played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler) with a lollipop instead of Tony (played by the late James Gandolfini) smoking a cigar, a happy reunion between Meadow and her brother A.J. (Robert Iler) and Meadow using the Silverado EV's Four-Wheel Steer technology, which helps make parking maneuvers much easier.

The ad features similar close-up shots of Meadow's face interrupted by shots of the NYC skyline and New Jersey scenery, including Sopranos landmarks such as Satriale's Pork Store. Obviously, these are intertwined with glamor shots of the Chevy Silverado EV she's driving.

As she arrives at her destination, Meadow parks the truck as Tony used to do before A.J. greets her and the two embrace. If this weren’t a Silverado EV commercial, it would probably work just as fine as a trailer for a Sopranos sequel; after all, a prequel called "The Many Saints of Newark" already debuted in October 2021.

"This spot is about taking a nontraditional approach for a nontraditional electric truck. The Silverado EV redefines our best-selling nameplate, while the spot envisions what the next generation of 'The Sopranos' might look like today. The spot cements the Silverado EV’s position within American culture." Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing

The HBO hit series, which ran from 1999 to 2007, has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last two years, as original fans rediscover the show and a new generation of viewers watch it for the first time.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, the series created by David Chase follows the Soprano family, focusing on fictional mob boss Tony Soprano's balancing act between home life and criminal activities. Sigler and Iler played his children, Meadow and AJ Soprano, growing up around the mafia lifestyle.

Watch the full commercial in the video embedded at the top of this page and a behind-the-scenes look below.