On the same day of the announcement about a $5 billion federal charging infrastructure package, Tritium announced a plan to build a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

The Australian company intends to produce DC fast chargers in Lebanon, Tennessee, starting in Q3 of 2022. It's a clear sign that the company hopes to receive many orders related to the new infrastructure push.

The plant is expected to include up to six production lines and will produce more than 10,000 DC fast chargers per year with the potential to produce roughly 30,000 per year at peak capacity. As we understand, a single line has a manufacturing capacity of 5,000 units annually.

If everything goes as planned, over the next five years, the new plant is expected to employ more than 500 people.

Tritium is one of the largest DC fast charger manufacturers. Tritium has sold chargers across 41 countries. The company reports more than 3.6 million charging sessions.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said:

“Tritium’s investment in a U.S.-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry. We are thrilled to work with the U.S. Federal government and the State of Tennessee on this initiative. With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”

An interesting thing is that another step might be an investment in a new European manufacturing capacity "through expansion of existing facilities or establishment of new facilities, in 2023."

Both markets - Europe and the US - were comparable in terms of revenues in 2021 with 43% share each. It means that sales in the rest of the world stand at 14% of the total.