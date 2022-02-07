Today's episode of EV Morning News focuses on the Volkswagen iD.5 entering production. For VW, this marks a big milestone, since the plant where the ID.5 is currently made now only produces EVs.

And in other news:

  • BWW Group launches Mini Recharged converting the diminutive icon 
  • Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS launched, but does it deserve the RS badge?
  • Redwood Materials says battery recycling as a process is profitable 
  • And of course, there's always Tesla news, including Megachargers and opening the network

