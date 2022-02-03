Hyundai reports that it sold 47,872 vehicles last month, which is 10% more than a year ago and the new highest January sales total in the company's history.
Out of that, 989 Hyundai Ioniq 5 were sold last month, which is already over 2% of the total volume.
Together with 153 units sold in December (customer deliveries started on December 15), there are now more than 1,100 Ioniq 5 on the road. The first thousand out of many more to come, considering the high interest in the Ioniq 5.
Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with convention or non-rechargeable hybrids.
The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 28 units (up 22% from 23 units a year ago). A huge disproportion compared to the battery-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Currently, Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the U.S., although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|$39,700
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$33,425
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|$47,150
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$40,875
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|$45,900
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$39,625
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|$49,400
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$43,125
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|$50,600
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$44,325
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|$54,500
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$48,225
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
(354 km)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
