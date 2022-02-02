The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the first all-electric truck that offers customers the ability to power their homes when the grid goes dark, enhancing their energy independence.

To make this possible, Ford has partnered with leading US solar company Sunrun, which is the preferred installer for F-150 Lightning home charging solutions in select service areas.

For the F-150 Lightning to offer home charging, it must be first ordered with the available Ford Intelligent Backup Power, which gives customers the ability to use bidirectional power technology. Customers then need to equip their home with the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System.

Developed together with Sunrun, the Home Integration System can be purchased through Sunrun this spring when deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are also scheduled to start. The system consists of a power inverter plus a dark start battery and transfer switch to enable the two-way power flow.

As for the Ford Charge Station Pro, it comes standard on the extended-range F-150 Lightning, but standard-range truck customers can also purchase it and pay for activation separately.

When equipped with Ford Intelligent Backup Power and connected to the Home Integration System, F-150 Lightning automatically kicks in to power your home if the grid goes down. The system reverts back to utility power on its own once that is restored.

The F-150 Lightning equipped with the extended-range battery system can store 131 kilowatt-hours of energy and deliver up to 9.6 kilowatts of power; Ford says that's greater capacity than many wall battery units are offering.

Using as an example an average US home that uses 30 kilowatt-hours per day, Ford claims the F-150 Lightning with extended-range battery can provide full home power for up to three days—or as long as 10 days when used in conjunction with solar power or rationing.

"F-150 Lightning brings new innovations to customers, including the ability to power their homes when they need it most. Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source – and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid." Matt Stover, Ford charging and energy services director

Thanks to the partnership with Sunrun, F-150 Lightning customers who are interested in leveraging more renewable energy may also have the opportunity to install solar energy in select areas. In addition, those who want to combine Ford Charge Station Pro installation with solar power may be eligible to do so for as little as zero dollars down and reduced installation pricing.

In the future, Ford says it will introduce additional F-150 Lightning features to help customers save money and take pressure off the electric grid during peak hours. For example, Ford Intelligent Power will allow customers to power their homes with their truck's battery when electricity rates are higher and charge the truck when rates are lower—or from their own solar-powered rooftop.