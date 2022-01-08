While Ford makes sure to constantly remind you the F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974 the reality is, if you want a few basic options, things get expensive very quickly. In fact, unless you select Lariat or Platinum trim you can only add heated seats through a $9,500 options pack. Equally that $39,974 starting price isn't entirely accurate as it doesn't include the $1,695 destination fee - although at the same time you could also argue it doesn't factor in the $7,500 tax credit or any local incentives.

Regardless, if you want a well-equipped F-150 Lightning with a few options such as Ford Co-Pilot360, a toolbox or (dare I say it) heated seats things get expensive very quickly. Therefore we decided to see just how expensive the Lightning can get. Quickly skimming past the $39,974 Pro, the $52,974 XLT and the $67,474 Lariat we went straight for the top-of-the-line $90,874 Platinum.

Ford's website states the Platinum is for those who want to "have it all" and, to be fair, it seems like they stuck to that message. Your $90,874 gets you a lot of equipment as standard such as the Max Trailer Tow Package, 22" alloys, ventilated seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 and much, much more. However, we wanted literally everything so added a premium aluminum toolbox, trailer tire pressure monitoring, a storage box, fully reclining seats and even an in-vehicle safe. To top it off we finished our Lightning in Star White Metallic, a $795 option. The final price? An eye-watering $97,329.

Subtract the $7,500 tax credit and add the $1,695 destination fee and getting your hands on the most expensive Lightning will effectively cost you $91,524. That's quite a lot for an F-150. But then again, you are getting a 300-mile range and 526 hp - as well as every option under the sun.

Would you take a Platinum F-150 Lightning over other luxury electric trucks such as the Rivian R1T or GMC Hummer EV? Let us know your thoughts below.