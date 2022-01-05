Carwow says the Rivian R1T just might be the "greatest pickup truck in the world." It's certainly the best electric pickup truck in the US, but only because it has no direct rivals, at least for now. GM recently delivered one GMC Hummer EV pickup, but other rivals, such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Chevy Silverado EV won't come to market for some time.

The publication says the R1T is a little bit like the Tesla Cybertruck, though you can actually buy it. While it may be safe to say the Rivian is "a little bit like" the Tesla electric pickup truck, it arguably wouldn't be safe to say the two are very similar or direct rivals. We think the two trucks will appeal to different shoppers, though, if there are only a few electric trucks available in the near future, they'll be rivals by default.

Carwow highlights the R1T's four electric motors, gobs of horsepower and torque, and impressive zero-to-60-mph times as top reasons it's an excellent pickup truck. However, it also says that while the Rivian's performance is top-notch, its design is "gorgeous" inside and out. The R1T is certainly unique, and while it's designed to be an off-road-ready Adventure Vehicle, it's quite luxurious.

Inside, the R1T features a modern and minimalistic cabin composed of first-rate materials. It also has a massive infotainment screen, and a host of interior and exterior features you won't find in any other vehicle on sale today, such as the standard gear tunnel and the available camp kitchen.

The publication asks, "Is this a Cybertruck killer?" The answer really depends on what you're looking for. However, for now, people waiting for the Cybertruck and other electric pickup truck rivals may consider the R1T instead. We'll have to wait and see how many of these Rivian is able to produce and sell before competing models come to market.

Now that we've provided some insight from Carwow, it's time to check out the in-depth review. The publication provided the following chapters and timestamps to help navigate the video.

