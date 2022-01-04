The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are the two first all-electric pickups on the market, and the SUV versions of both - the Rivian R1S and GMC Hummer EV SUV are coming (a few R1S were already delivered).

Thanks to rivianforums.com, we can see how the Rivian R1T and Hummer look side by side.

The two new photos maybe are not perfect for size comparison, but they are good enough. The GMC Hummer EV is clearly a much bigger, muscular vehicle, but maybe not as big as some would think though.

Image credit: R1T vs GMC Hummer EV side-by-side look (source: rivianforums.com)

The difference in size for sure will be reflected in the energy consumption, which probably forced GM to equip the electric Hummers with some 200 kWh battery pack (we don't have the official number yet).

Rivian starts with 135 kWh and a 180 kWh battery version is in the pipeline, but delayed by a year to 2023.

The Ford F-150 Lightning, which is coming in Spring 2022, will be about in the middle between the two. It's a full-size pickup.

The Tesla Cybertruck, which is coming in about a year or so, should also be quite big, as we can see in a video from December:

Tesla Cybertruck on track (source: Chile Al100)

The upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and its GMC counterpart also will be full-size electric pickups.