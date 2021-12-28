Following deliveries of Launch Edition vehicles, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has sent an email to Adventure and Explore package reservation holders earlier today, announcing the estimated delivery timing windows.

To put it simply, it's no good news for those who preordered their R1T pickups with the Max pack battery or opted for the Explore Package on their R1S/R1T. That’s because Rivian will prioritize building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery in 2022, as that’s the configuration the largest number of preorder holders have opted for.

“As of December 15, we had approximately 71,000 preorders for the R1T and R1S in the US and Canada, with the large majority having configured an Adventure Package with a Large pack battery (our Max pack represents approximately 20% of our preorders). In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year.”

In the email, RJ Scaringe adds that Explore Package preorders and vehicles with a Max pack battery configuration will be built in 2023. Here’s how Rivian rationalizes the decision.

“In setting our delivery timing, we optimized our build sequence around the build combination that would support us ramping as quickly as possible and therefore have the largest possible positive climate impact.”

Rivian is well aware that customers who have preordered Explore Package and Max pack vehicles will be disappointed, and says that those who have placed reservations for these models in 2018 and 2019 will be offered the possibility to reconfigure to an Adventure Package with Large pack battery in order to take delivery in 2022.

RJ Scaringe says Rivian will approach these customers in January to gauge their interest in doing so. In the email, the CEO also says that Adventure and Explore Package preorder holders will start getting their estimated delivery window later today.

As a reminder, the optional $10,000 Max pack offered for the R1T pickup enables a driving range of more than 400 miles (643 km) on a single charge of the 180-kWh battery. The R1S is likely to get something similar to the Max pack, but Rivian is reportedly doing some re-engineering to make such a large battery fit in the SUV without ditching the third-row seats.

Check out RJ Scaringe’s full letter below courtesy of MissGoElectric and Rivian Forums.