While it may come as a surprise to some folks that a 2018 Tesla Model S 100D with over 100,000 miles sold on the used market for over $50,000, but it shouldn't. We've been writing about the rise in used car prices, and more specifically, the premium people are paying for used Teslas, for some time now.

The new car market is in currently in dire straits due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other obstacles, which have resulted in a chip shortage, as well as an overall automotive supply shortage, in general. Automakers, aside from Tesla and a few other exceptions, are struggling to produce new cars.

Due to a lack of new cars, people have flocked to the used market, which has caused used car prices to soar. While Tesla is having fewer issues than most automakers when it comes to production and deliveries, it still has a massive backlog. Demand is so high for Tesla's vehicles, some people may have to wait a year to take delivery. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to raise prices.

That said, this Model S with 103,999 miles on it was discovered by our colleagues at Motor1.com. It was sitting on a CarMax auction lot. As it turns out, the car has no reported accidents, and it's a one-owner car. Despite the fact that it's out of warranty, one could only assume it would be quickly scooped up by an avid Tesla fan.

Sure, any educated EV buyer would likely be concerned about this high-mileage Model S' battery health, among other things. And, sadly, places like CarMax aren't likely to be able to provide a wealth of information about the car, especially in the current market. We imagine these companies are swamped, and selling a used, high-mileage Model S is probably not their top priority.

Gallery: High-Mileage 2018 Tesla Model S Sold At Auction

14 Photos

Interestingly, the 2018 Model S sold for a whopping $50,500. There was also a $650 fee related to the purchase at the auction. For reference, a new base Model S Long Range will set you back at least $95,000, and Tesla estimates you'll take delivery in November 2022.

If you want a new Model S more quickly, you can add the $4,500 optional wheels, which pushes the estimated delivery to July 2022. Or, you could go all out an order the range-topping Model S Plaid ($129,990), and get in about four to eight weeks.

For interested Tesla buyers looking for a new vehicle in the $50,000 price range, the only options are the Model 3 ($44,990) and Model 3 Long Range ($50,990). Again, according to Tesla's delivery estimates, the soonest you may be able to get one of these cars is March 2022, but only if you opt for the more expensive model. The cheaper versions are expected to deliver in June 2022 and October 2022.

With all of that said, would you pay $50,000 for a used Model S with over 100,000 miles? Have you bought a used Tesla or another used EV? Share your insight with us in the comment section below.